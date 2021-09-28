Pfizer booster doses available in Grayson County

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Last week the FDA amended the emergency authorization of the Pfizer booster COVID vaccine for those eligible.

Grayson County’s vaccination rate is at 43%.

“It’s awful, that’s why we’re seeing the surge because there’s so much virus circulating in the community,” said Jana Bennett, pharmacist and owner of The Medicine Shoppe in Sherman.

Bennett said that’s why they continue to do their part in helping the county health department get everyone vaccinated. Vaccine walk-ins are welcome at The Medicine Shoppe Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

“They have done such a phenomenal job vaccinating so many people, but they don’t always do it everyday of the week so that’s kind of where we have tried to help is by being open and letting people just walk in,” said Bennett.

“We were expecting that we would have quite an influx of individuals wanting that booster dose,” said Amanda Ortez, Grayson County Health Department Director.

Ortez said Tuesday was their first day giving out booster shots at their weekly vaccine clinic.

“The vaccine can wane over time and if that does especially with those with underlying health conditions and those that are older, their immune system is not as robust as it was,” said Ortez.

Every Tuesday at the health department, anyone can walk in from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. first come, first served for the Pfizer or Moderna doses, or the Pfizer booster

Tuesday they vaccinated 71 people compared to their usual average of 30-40.

Only the Pfizer vaccine is approved for booster shots for anyone 65 or older, or anyone ages 18 to 64 with underlying health conditions or that works in an environment that may put them at more risk of being infected like teachers, first responders, postal or manufacturing workers. They must wait at least 6 months after their second dose to receive the booster.

“That’s just one tool in the tool chest to fight against COVID-19 and hopefully bring this to an end,” said Ortez.

