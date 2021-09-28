Sherman Riot of 1930 historical marker potentially on commissioners court agenda

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A group that has been pushing for a Texas historical marker recognizing the Sherman Riot of 1930 is celebrating. They say after weeks of writing letters and showing up to commissioner’s court their marker may finally be on the agenda for Tuesday morning’s meeting.

The agenda item for the meeting doesn’t actually say anything about their marker. Item 9.6 was added by the Grayson County Judge Bill Magers. It reads:

Those pushing for the monument say they hope this means the court will address their efforts, but they aren’t sure that’s what this means.

In March, the Texas Historical Commission said the proposal for the historical marker of the Sherman 1930 riot met criteria from the state. Since then, the group has been attempting to get on the agenda, for 19 weeks.

“For the fist time ever, an agenda item-that is ambiguously worded, we’re not sure if it’s addressing directly, it’s simply saying an update of status-we believe this is the historical marker,” said long-time Grayson County resident Kurt Cichowski.

While the agenda doesn’t specifically mention the efforts of the historical marker of Sherman’s 1930 riot, group leaders are taking this as a win.

“I think the fact that the commissioners and Judge Magers are acknowledging our request is a step in the right direction, but we do have some concerns because this isn’t an action item, it’s just an update, so our fear is that this will be another way to slow ball this to stonewall us and push us out even further,” said Melissa Thiel.

Thiel, a Grayson County historian who started this conversation in February, believes Tuesday morning’s commissioners court meeting will give them insight as to what the council is thinking.

“We were very surprised to see that there was anything on the commissioners court agenda regarding the historical marker,” Thiel said. “We were not given any before hand knowledge so we’re not sure what this item is actually going to be.”

The petition now has over 16 hundred signatures.

“We all hope that this is a significant step in moving to get the marker,” said Cichowski.

“Regardless of what happens tomorrow (Tuesday, September 28) we will continue to keep going. We’re going to continue to go to the commissioners court to speak, we’re going to continue to do work in the background, so no matter what happens, we will continue to get this history out there and fight for this historical marker,” Thiel said.

The meeting will be held tomorrow at 10 a.m. in the Grayson County courthouse.

