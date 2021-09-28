Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Sherman Riot of 1930 historical marker potentially on commissioners court agenda

A group that has been pushing for a Texas historical marker recognizing the Sherman Riot of...
A group that has been pushing for a Texas historical marker recognizing the Sherman Riot of 1930 is celebrating. They say after weeks of writing letters and showing up to commissioner’s court their marker may finally be on the agenda for Tuesday morning’s meeting.
By Nina Quatrino
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A group that has been pushing for a Texas historical marker recognizing the Sherman Riot of 1930 is celebrating. They say after weeks of writing letters and showing up to commissioner’s court their marker may finally be on the agenda for Tuesday morning’s meeting.

The agenda item for the meeting doesn’t actually say anything about their marker. Item 9.6 was added by the Grayson County Judge Bill Magers. It reads:

Those pushing for the monument say they hope this means the court will address their efforts, but they aren’t sure that’s what this means.

In March, the Texas Historical Commission said the proposal for the historical marker of the Sherman 1930 riot met criteria from the state. Since then, the group has been attempting to get on the agenda, for 19 weeks.

“For the fist time ever, an agenda item-that is ambiguously worded, we’re not sure if it’s addressing directly, it’s simply saying an update of status-we believe this is the historical marker,” said long-time Grayson County resident Kurt Cichowski.

While the agenda doesn’t specifically mention the efforts of the historical marker of Sherman’s 1930 riot, group leaders are taking this as a win.

“I think the fact that the commissioners and Judge Magers are acknowledging our request is a step in the right direction, but we do have some concerns because this isn’t an action item, it’s just an update, so our fear is that this will be another way to slow ball this to stonewall us and push us out even further,” said Melissa Thiel.

Thiel, a Grayson County historian who started this conversation in February, believes Tuesday morning’s commissioners court meeting will give them insight as to what the council is thinking.

“We were very surprised to see that there was anything on the commissioners court agenda regarding the historical marker,” Thiel said. “We were not given any before hand knowledge so we’re not sure what this item is actually going to be.”

The petition now has over 16 hundred signatures.

“We all hope that this is a significant step in moving to get the marker,” said Cichowski.

“Regardless of what happens tomorrow (Tuesday, September 28) we will continue to keep going. We’re going to continue to go to the commissioners court to speak, we’re going to continue to do work in the background, so no matter what happens, we will continue to get this history out there and fight for this historical marker,” Thiel said.

The meeting will be held tomorrow at 10 a.m. in the Grayson County courthouse.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Oklahoma commercial marijuana grow outside of Dickson, Oklahoma is now offering tours to the...
Carter County weed grow offering hayrides, tours of grow
The community of Calera came together Sunday to help the family of a fallen officer who died...
Calera community holds benefit for former cop’s family
Pottsboro kid battling Hodgkin’s Lymphoma gets wish granted by Wishing Well Texoma
Wishing Well Texoma grants Pottsboro kids wish
Former Sherman planning & zoning board member indicted for sexual assault
Former Sherman planning & zoning board member indicted for sexual assault
Three children were reportedly thrown from Cross Lake bridge on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. One of...
2 children reportedly thrown from bridge, killing 1; Woman in custody

Latest News

Elections in Sherman are just over a month away, and one of the seats on the ballot is for City...
Sherman City Council Place 2 candidates gear up for election
Ardmore Fire Chief Cary Williamson said these nails melted by the explosion were likely exposed...
106th anniversary of Downtown Ardmore explosion
A man is behind bars after a K9 from the Sherman Police Department made a drug bust Monday...
Sherman Police K9 makes a drug arrest
Unemployment in Fannin, Cooke and Grayson counties is down from around this time last year but...
Businesses closing around Texoma due to worker shortage