Two injured after they steal and crash a motorcycle in Sherman

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A man and woman are left injured after stealing a motorcycle and crashing into a semi-truck early Tuesday.

Sherman police responded to a call regarding a possible theft of a motorcycle in the area of Branch Street and Orange Street around 2:50am.

As officers arrived, they observed a motorcycle going south on Texoma Parkway being driven by a male with a female passenger.

According to police, the officers attempted to stop the motorcycle but discontinued their efforts when the driver fled at high speeds southbound on US Highway 75.

Officers in the area observed the motorcycle make a U-turn in the southbound lanes and began travelling northbound swerving in and out of oncoming traffic.

As officers attempted to stop the southbound traffic, the motorcycle struck a semi-truck and crashed into the concrete barrier.

The driver and passenger of the motorcycle both suffered significant injuries and were treated by the officers until Sherman FD medical personnel arrived.

Both were transported to a local hospital by Sherman Fire Department ambulance.

During the investigation, it was learned that the motorcycle was in fact stolen.

They face charges for evading arrest and theft with additional charges forthcoming.

