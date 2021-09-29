Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Ardmore prepares for district meeting with Altus

By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARDMORE, Okla (KXII) - The Ardmore Tigers have a big home game against district rival Altus on Friday.

The Tigers come into the contest with a 4-0 record and are ranked 6th in the state in Class 5A. Ardmore head coach Josh Newby knows this will be another big hurdle for the Tigers.

“We just have to continue to improve up front,” Newby said. “We have to get the ball on the edge to our play makers in space. Hopefully our run game will come alive. That’s something I’ve been looking for more of.”

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Unemployment in Fannin, Cooke and Grayson counties is down from around this time last year but...
Businesses closing around Texoma due to worker shortage
The Texas Lottery announced that a Paris resident won a million dollar from a scratch ticket...
Paris resident wins $1 million on lottery scratch ticker
A man is behind bars after a K9 from the Sherman Police Department made a drug bust Monday...
Sherman Police K9 makes a drug arrest
A man and woman are left injured after stealing a motorcycle and crashing into a semi-truck...
Two injured after stealing, crashing motorcycle in Sherman
An Oklahoma commercial marijuana grow outside of Dickson, Oklahoma is now offering tours to the...
Carter County weed grow offering hayrides, tours of grow

Latest News

Ardmore prepares for Altus
Ardmore prepares for Altus
Pottsboro's Barr moves to Cowboy Back at OSU
Gundy praises Pottsboro’s Barr for move to Cowboy back at OSU
Pottsboro's Barr moves to Cowboy Back at OSU
Pottsboro's Barr moves to Cowboy Back at OSU
Kingston-Plainview Highlights
Plainview 26, Kingston 0