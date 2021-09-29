Ardmore prepares for district meeting with Altus

ARDMORE, Okla (KXII) - The Ardmore Tigers have a big home game against district rival Altus on Friday.

The Tigers come into the contest with a 4-0 record and are ranked 6th in the state in Class 5A. Ardmore head coach Josh Newby knows this will be another big hurdle for the Tigers.

“We just have to continue to improve up front,” Newby said. “We have to get the ball on the edge to our play makers in space. Hopefully our run game will come alive. That’s something I’ve been looking for more of.”

