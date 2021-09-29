Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Hasbro to release George Lucas stormtrooper action figure

Hasbro made an action figure of "Star Wars" creator George Lucas disguised as a stormtrooper.
Hasbro made an action figure of "Star Wars" creator George Lucas disguised as a stormtrooper.(Source: Hasbro via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Hasbro is honoring the creator of “Star Wars” with his own 6-inch action figure.

It’s George Lucas in disguise as a stormtrooper, complete with a removable helmet and blaster.

It coincides with the 50th anniversary of Lucas’ production company, Lucasfilm.

Hasbro’s senior director of product design said the figure “is just one of the many ways we can honor his legacy for years to come, and we hope fans cherish it as much as we did.”

Presales begin on Amazon at 1 p.m. ET Wednesday.

The toy will be released in 2022.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Unemployment in Fannin, Cooke and Grayson counties is down from around this time last year but...
Businesses closing around Texoma due to worker shortage
Richard Beck
Man arrested accused of stealing truck from Whitesboro dealership, punching police officer in face
A man and woman are left injured after stealing a motorcycle and crashing into a semi-truck...
Two injured after stealing, crashing motorcycle in Sherman
The Texas Lottery announced that a Paris resident won a million dollar from a scratch ticket...
Paris resident wins $1 million on lottery scratch ticker
One man is injured and another is behind bars after a crash on Monday.
One injured, one arrested in Sherman in DWI crash

Latest News

Deputies in Florida say surveillance video showed the moment where a child suffered a broken...
Florida sheriff's office release video of alleged day care abuse
A man walks past a public awareness sign for wearing protective masks and washing hands to help...
New COVID cases drop 10% globally, UN says
NASA says a fireball was visible 48 miles above the ocean off Camp Lejeune and was moving at...
WATCH: Fireball moving 32,000 mph spotted on camera
President Joe Biden speaks about the end of the war in Afghanistan from the State Dining Room...
Biden digs in with fellow Dems seeking deal on $3.5T plan