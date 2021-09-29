Highway 75 project continues in Sherman, businesses wait it out

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is thanking Grayson County drivers for their patience, during some of their biggest construction projects to date, along HWY 75 in Sherman.

While many are excited for the roads to be complete, residents and businesses are waiting it out.

Since January, crews have been working to improve portions of Highway 75 in Sherman.

Located on the frontage road, right in the middle of the construction is where you’ll find AdvanTX Homecare. Dr. Lauren Durham says in her nearly 20 years of working there, this is the first time general safety has become a major issue.

“It is a safety concern, because there probably is an accident or close to an accident almost every day,” Durham said.

Not only is it hard to get in and out of work, she says the detours and limited access to roadways make it difficult for law enforcement to get to them quickly in case of an emergency.

“People coming exiting off 75 onto the access road, (and) people aren’t watching for them on the access road. That can be an issue, and then trying to get back on the highway north bound is an issue- you either have to loop around to Lamar Stree and the traffic is always at a standstill, or you have to go all the way down to park street- it’s always an issue,” said Durham.

But Tim Oleckniche, who drives through the mess daily for his work says he’s glad the roads are getting the work they need.

“I travel these roads every day- day and night time, 24 hours a day, and I really enjoy this construction project,” Oleckniche said.

Oleckniche says he’s looking at the big picture.

“I’ve been in a lot of different cities over the last 20 years and there’s always a traffic nightmare,” said Oleckniche.

It’s something Durham says she’s hopeful for too.

“I’m glad that they’re working on it, I know they’re making progress,” Durham said. “I hope the center street under pass opens up soon.”

