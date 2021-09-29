Texoma Local
Madill, Sulphur prepare for district showdown

By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SULPHUR, Okla (KXII) - One of the best games on Friday will take place in Sulphur when the Bulldogs bring in the undefeated Madill Wildcats.

Madill has been absolutely rolling. They are 4-0 on the season, their best start since 2012. Madill head coach Chad Speer has his team rolling and they will travel to Sulphur on Friday.

The Bulldogs have played a loaded schedule and come into the game at 2-2. Both of these teams could get a huge jump on the district race with a win.

“I like the way they have come back,” Sulphur head coach Jim Dixon said. We lost to Tuttle and Washington, both ranked number one in their class in Oklahoma. There are no excuses for getting beat. None at all. te last two weeks we have gotten better, gotten better. We are getting better, got to.”

“Our kids are feeling good right now, 4-0,” Madill head coach Chad Speer said. “We haven’t played our best football here recently, but have played well enough to win. That’s a good thing. We are looking forward to this week. We have a big challenge against Sulphur on Friday night.”

