New city of Sherman animal ordinances

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Two changes to the city of Sherman animal ordinances have now gone into effect.

At the last city council meeting, council members approved changing two parts of the animal services ordinance.

For one, people living in Sherman no longer have to register their animals, and two, people who live in Sherman can also get a permit to sell animals.

“Most of the changes in the ordinance were just to clean up this basically years of hodge podging that ordinances together,” Sherman City Council Member Shawn Teamann said.

Before, every resident in Sherman was required to register any animal that they owned, but Teamann said most people didn’t know of the rule anyways so they decided to take it out.

Residents are still required to make sure their animals are rabies free.

“Which was already a part of the process it’s just now instead of each person having to bring their animals in to have them registered when they move to the city they no longer have to do that; it takes the government out of personal freedom and choices,” Teamann said.

Chief of the Sherman Police Department, Zach Flores, is now managing the Sherman Animal Shelter and animal services and told Teamann that rabies is the primary problem with animal services in every city, and that’s why they say the two changes were important.

“If we can inform and encourage folks to make sure that they are doing that and getting animals treated and vaccinated and then of course if they are not and there is incidents with their animals maybe barking late at night or the animal gets loose there is potential for a penalty and a ticket,” Teamann said.

