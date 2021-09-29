Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

New faces populate Downtown Ardmore for scarecrow contest

By Caroline Cluiss
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - All along Main Street in Ardmore, scarecrows of all different sizes, materials and occupations are now hanging out downtown, hoping to be first place.

May Farve and her husband Jim saw the entries on Wednesday.

“To me the people that done it used their imaginations and what not,” May Farve said. “To me that’s what makes it good.”

Jim said contests like this bring new life to the downtown area.

“Ardmore people are doing a lot of good things, rebuilding this area here and bringing their town back alive,” Farve is. “Cause we know we’ve been here a long time and we noticed it going out to the suburbs. Now it’s going back here and that’s good.”

Shelby Clayton works for Eileen’s Colossal Cookies. Eileen’s employees collaborated to create Curtis Cookie Monster.

“It does have a little bit of each employee’s personality in there with each part that they added,” Clayton said. “So I think that makes Curtis a good part just cause everyone participated.”

Judy Dowdy and Saysamone Waller noticed the scarecrows while walking downtown. They said it’s a reason to stick around downtown.

“It just makes me want to go look at more,” Dowdy said.

“Yeah, we might wanna walk around and look at some more,” Waller.

The scarecrows will be downtown for the next three weeks.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Unemployment in Fannin, Cooke and Grayson counties is down from around this time last year but...
Businesses closing around Texoma due to worker shortage
Richard Beck
Man arrested accused of stealing truck from Whitesboro dealership, punching police officer in face
A man and woman are left injured after stealing a motorcycle and crashing into a semi-truck...
Two injured after stealing, crashing motorcycle in Sherman
The Texas Lottery announced that a Paris resident won a million dollar from a scratch ticket...
Paris resident wins $1 million on lottery scratch ticker
One man is injured and another is behind bars after a crash on Monday.
One injured, one arrested in Sherman in DWI crash

Latest News

There's new body camera footage from the day Katie Palmer was hit with a truck
New DPS Body Camera Footage from day Katie Palmer was hit
Local toddler’s family advocates rare disease, now on Okla. newborn screening list
All along Main Street in Ardmore, scarecrows of all different sizes, materials and occupations...
New faces populate Downtown Ardmore for scarecrow contest
Richard Beck
Man arrested accused of stealing truck from Whitesboro dealership, punching police officer in face