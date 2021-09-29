New faces populate Downtown Ardmore for scarecrow contest

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - All along Main Street in Ardmore, scarecrows of all different sizes, materials and occupations are now hanging out downtown, hoping to be first place.

May Farve and her husband Jim saw the entries on Wednesday.

“To me the people that done it used their imaginations and what not,” May Farve said. “To me that’s what makes it good.”

Jim said contests like this bring new life to the downtown area.

“Ardmore people are doing a lot of good things, rebuilding this area here and bringing their town back alive,” Farve is. “Cause we know we’ve been here a long time and we noticed it going out to the suburbs. Now it’s going back here and that’s good.”

Shelby Clayton works for Eileen’s Colossal Cookies. Eileen’s employees collaborated to create Curtis Cookie Monster.

“It does have a little bit of each employee’s personality in there with each part that they added,” Clayton said. “So I think that makes Curtis a good part just cause everyone participated.”

Judy Dowdy and Saysamone Waller noticed the scarecrows while walking downtown. They said it’s a reason to stick around downtown.

“It just makes me want to go look at more,” Dowdy said.

“Yeah, we might wanna walk around and look at some more,” Waller.

The scarecrows will be downtown for the next three weeks.

