Rain, at Times Heavy, Thu-Sat

Sunday returns us to dry fall weather
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Satellite imagery shows an upper wave across the western U.S. sending out little waves of energy within its southeastern quadrant. This is a classic pattern for occasional showers and thunderstorms in Texoma. Our steering winds forecast shows the system passing to our north by Saturday night at which time the rain should end.

Futurecast computer output indicates rainfall totals of at least one to two inches can be expected but isolated amounts to four inches are likely. A cold front passes Sunday morning, giving us a return to dry and pleasant early fall weather for next week.

Here’s the seven day:

Thursday: 60% Showers/storms

Friday: 80% Thunderstorms

Saturday:  80% Thunderstorms

Sunday: Mostly sunny

Monday: Sunny

Tuesday: Sunny

Wednesday: Sunny

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

