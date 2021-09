SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Sherman Bearcats have moved their varsity football game against Highland Park to Thursday at 5:30pm at Bearcat Staduim.

Sherman announced the change due to anticipated weather issues on Friday night.

**Schedule Change Alert**

Due to weather, the Varsity Football Game will be moved to Thursday, 5:30 pm, at Bearcat Stadium. All ticket purchases made for Friday night’s game will be honored. 9th/JV games will be canceled and ticket purchases will be refunded. @ShermanISD — Sherman ISD Athletics (@SHBearcatATH) September 29, 2021

The Bearcats also announced that JV and 9th grade games have been canceled.

