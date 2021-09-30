Texoma Local
Carter County assistant DA arrested for suspicion of DUI

(WKYT)
By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Carter County district attorney Craig Ladd confirmed Wednesday an assistant district attorney from his office was arrested earlier this week on suspicion of driving under the influence.

It happened Monday evening in Garvin County.

Ladd said Jessica Underwood was arrested by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Ladd said Underwood is suspended from his office until he can review the matter further, saying he had to wait till the trooper finished the report.

News 12 has requested the arrest report and will keep you posted.

