Denison Police getting ready for National Night Out

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Next Tuesday law enforcement across the country will celebrate National Night Out.

It’s a time for the men and women in blue to connect with the communities they serve.

Denison police have their annual get together planned for October 5th.

Tuesday evening at 5:30 p.m., Denison police will have free food and fun at Forest Park for all to enjoy. (KXII)

They are looking forward to the opportunities it will present for everyone in the community.

”We want the community to know that we’re here for them, and any way we can help we will. We just want folks to know that we’re here to partner with them to keep their neighborhoods safe. We’re also letting the bad guys know that the neighborhoods belong to the people and not to them,” said Lt. Mike Eppler, Public Information Officer for Denison Police.

Next Tuesday evening at 5:30 p.m., Denison police will have free food and fun at Forest Park for all to enjoy.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.