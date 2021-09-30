Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Denison Police getting ready for National Night Out

It’s a time for the men and women in blue to connect with the communities they serve.
It’s a time for the men and women in blue to connect with the communities they serve.(KXII)
By Emily Tabar
Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Next Tuesday law enforcement across the country will celebrate National Night Out.

It’s a time for the men and women in blue to connect with the communities they serve.

Denison police have their annual get together planned for October 5th.

Tuesday evening at 5:30 p.m., Denison police will have free food and fun at Forest Park for all...
Tuesday evening at 5:30 p.m., Denison police will have free food and fun at Forest Park for all to enjoy.(KXII)

They are looking forward to the opportunities it will present for everyone in the community.

”We want the community to know that we’re here for them, and any way we can help we will. We just want folks to know that we’re here to partner with them to keep their neighborhoods safe. We’re also letting the bad guys know that the neighborhoods belong to the people and not to them,” said Lt. Mike Eppler, Public Information Officer for Denison Police.

Next Tuesday evening at 5:30 p.m., Denison police will have free food and fun at Forest Park for all to enjoy.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Unemployment in Fannin, Cooke and Grayson counties is down from around this time last year but...
Businesses closing around Texoma due to worker shortage
Richard Beck
Man arrested accused of stealing truck from Whitesboro dealership, punching police officer in face
A man and woman are left injured after stealing a motorcycle and crashing into a semi-truck...
Two injured after stealing, crashing motorcycle in Sherman
The Texas Lottery announced that a Paris resident won a million dollar from a scratch ticket...
Paris resident wins $1 million on lottery scratch ticker
One man is injured and another is behind bars after a crash on Monday.
One injured, one arrested in Sherman in DWI crash

Latest News

A Stone Middle School mother has filed a report with the FBI after she says her son was beat up...
North Lamar ISD student says he was beat up at football game ‘because I’m gay’
A Caddo 3-year-old is learning to take a stand, on his own, as an advocate of the rare disease...
Local toddler’s family advocates rare disease, now on Okla. newborn screening list
There's new body camera footage from the day Katie Palmer was hit with a truck
New DPS body camera footage from day Katie Palmer was hit
All along Main Street in Ardmore, scarecrows of all different sizes, materials and occupations...
New faces populate Downtown Ardmore for scarecrow contest