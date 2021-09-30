Texoma Local
Gunter, Bells ready for Thursday night football

By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BELLS, Texas (KXII) - One of the best games in the area between Gunter and Bells is moving to Thursday.

These two teams have had a lot of success already. Gunter is 5-0 on the season and ranked second in the state. The Bells Panthers come in with a 3-2 record despite a difficult schedule.

The winner of this game would figure to be the favorite to win the district championship.

“Certainly we are going to have to continue to practice well and prepare well,” Gunter head coach Jake Fieszel said. “We have a really, really tough opponent in Bells. We are just excited about the match-up.”

“They’re Gunter,” Bells head coach Dale West said. “They are where everyone is trying to get to. Coach Fieszel has been there a really long time and been doing a great job since he took over. Their kids play extremely hard. They are extremely disciplined. You can count on them doing their job.”

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

