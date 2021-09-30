Local toddler’s family advocates rare disease, now on Okla. newborn screening list

CADDO, Okla. (KXII) - A local 3-year-old is learning to take a stand, on his own, as an advocate of the rare disease he’s battled since he was born.

Caddo’s Brady Clark was diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy at 13-months-old. He just turned 3 in June and he’s got all the spunk and personality to fit in his little shoes. And his walker certainly doesn’t hold him back from running and playing with his friends.

“When Brady was 9-months-old he had met all of his typical milestones to that point. We crawled on time, we sat up on time, we were doing everything perfectly on time,” said Nicole Clark, mother of Brady.

Around 10 months, his parents Nicole and Tyler found him progressing less.

“His crawl had turned into more of a swing. He was dragging his legs when he was crawling,” said Clark.

He was diagnosed at 13 months with Spinal Muscular Atrophy type 2, meaning his fine motor skills typically learned at his age weren’t developing. The Clarks chose a treatment plan a day after diagnosis, and Brady was treated a month later.

“It does not mean SMA went away it just means all the regression that we were seeing and were continuing to see every day was going to stop,” said Clark.

“My name is Brady Dean,” said Brady, proudly.

Brady goes to therapy regularly to bounce back from the disease’s regression, and he notices his improvement.

“We’re starting to see him making movements and doing things that, even though he’s 3, he’s like, ‘look mom I’m walking,’ or, ‘look mom I’m standing on my own.’ And he notices his friends, he’s like, ‘my friends can walk on their own, so can I,’” said Clark.

The Clarks share Brady’s story as a way to raise awareness of the disease for new parents, and as a way to teach others that Brady just needs a little extra help to get around.

“His friends, like if he can’t get to his walker they bring it to him. If he can’t get in his chair at church his little 3-year-old buddy will help him get to his chair. It’s amazing to see the acceptance,” said Clark.

The Oklahoma state mandatory list for newborn screenings recently added Spinal Muscular Atrophy to now be able to catch it within days of birth to prevent the regression from ever starting.

SMA is also on the Texas mandatory newborn screening list.

“So they don’t have to say what’s wrong with my baby, I don’t know what’s wrong. They can say at the hospital your child has this, but it’s okay, there’s treatments, we’re going to move forward,” said Clark.

September is Newborn Screening Awareness Month and while the month may almost be over, Brady is always excited to show everyone how fast he can run with his walker, just like any other kid.

