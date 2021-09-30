Meet the candidates running for city council place 1

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The race for city council is heating up, and one of the spots open is place 1.

This is the second city council seat left open for this election.

Willie Steele was first appointed in 2017, but his term expires this November.

The two candidates facing off are Kevin Couch and Henry Marroquin.

This isn’t Couch’s first time on the ballot.

He started serving in 2015, only to resign in 2017 for an unsuccessful run for state representative.

He said he left some unfinished business he wants to tackle again- updating the sewer system.

“I just haven’t seen the current council take appropriate steps to address those head-on, and I’ll tell ya, as soon as I’m elected, I’ll pick back up right where I left off,” said Couch.

Henry Marroquin, who owns a business called H&R Construction, said he’d like to work on the sewers too, plus a few more things.

“I’d like to fix the roads around downtown, and if you go specifically in the east side, there’s a lot of potholes there that have never been looked at,” said Marroquin.

He added another big issue for him is community outreach and improving parks, and building new ones.

“I know I love to see on Sundays and Saturdays all the kids out playing soccer, baseball, and everything,” said Marroquin.

Even though the city council already approved raising water and sewer rates for residents, both candidates said they are against it.

“I voted against higher taxes and higher fees every single budget when I was on the city council before,” said Couch.

“I wanna keep the taxes low, and if there’s any way I can lower them anymore, I’m all for it,” said Marroquin.

And with the possibility of Texas Instruments coming to town, they’re both interested in offering incentives like tax cuts to get them to choose Sherman.

The election is on November 2, but early voting begins October 18 and runs through the 29.

You can also expect to see the city council place 2 seat on the ballot along with the mayors.

