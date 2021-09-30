North Lamar ISD student says he was beat up at football game ‘because I’m gay’

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A Stone Middle School student said he was beat up at the North Lamar High School football game Friday because he’s gay.

“These girls were being rude,” said Kyler Yeo, 13. “They followed me down there, calling me a female and stuff, saying I was a female.”

He was with his friends, sitting around the bathrooms at the game Friday when he said a 12-year-old girl beat him up.

“She smacked me, grabbed my hair,” Yeo said. “Because I’m gay and she doesn’t like me over all. She was calling me a female because of how I was looking and how I was dressing.”

Yeo said he suffered an acute concussion, bruises to his face is experiencing memory loss and sensitivity to light.

“She’s been telling people ‘I hit her first and that I hit her’ and I’d never hit a girl,” Yeo said. “My mom raised me right like that.”

Yeo said he was kicked out of the game and game staff told him it was for his own safety, even though he said “there was a lot of people around” who witnessed him getting beat up outside the bathrooms.

“I was really upset because I wanted to see us win,” Yeo said.

Yeo’s mother has reached out to the Lamar ISD Police Department about the incident but hasn’t heard back.

“I don’t think (me and that girl) had any arguments but I know she despises me for being gay,” Yeo said.

She said she field a report with the FBI about her son getting beaten up.

“It isn’t really fair just because a person loves who they love and like who they decide to live isn’t a way to judge someone,” Yeo said.

Yeo said it’s also not the first bullying incident he’s faced because of his sexuality.

He said he used to be in athletics for Stone Middle School but quit.

“They’d always call me ‘gay boy, gay kid’ and I left because one of them said that they’d cut my private part off,” Yeo said.

Yeo said he’s also seen friends get bullied at Stone Middle School because they’re gay.

“I just try and talk with people that understand because it’s not healthy keeping all that bottled up,” Yeo said.

News 12 reached out to the Dallas FBI Field Office who said they’re making an assessment of the case and working with local law enforcement.

News 12 also reached out to Lamar ISD who said no incident from the football game had been brought to their attention.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.