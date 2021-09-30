Texoma Local
Panel recommends 5 new federal judgeships for Oklahoma

A gavel.
A gavel.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - A judicial panel is recommending the creation of five additional federal judgeships in Oklahoma because of an increased caseload due to a U.S. Supreme Court ruling regarding crimes committed on tribal lands.

The Judicial Conference on Tuesday published the recommendation that Congress create three new judgeships in the Eastern District of Oklahoma and two more in the state’s Northern District.

In the McGirt ruling, the Supreme Court ruled that only federal and tribal courts have jurisdiction over major crimes committed on tribal lands by or against Native Americans.

The Judicial Conference said the result is a more than 400% increase in cases in the Eastern District and a nearly 200% increase in the Northern District.

