Sherman man killed in Houston machete murder Tuesday

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Sherman man was killed earlier this week near Houston in what police say was a violent machete attack.

Michael Counce of Sherman was down in the Houston area working for Magellan Dredging where he was attacked to death by a man with a machete.

Counce’s family said was a great brother, a loving father of 2 young adults. He was handy and intelligent, a true Republican.

“It didn’t matter where he was or what he was doing if you needed Michael he’d be there for you,” said Hughes.

The 57-year old Sherman man was an engineer of sorts.

“Michael thrived at being a leader, he was a natural born leader,” said Hughes.

He dedicated most of his life to his job.

“Any equipment that needed to be overseen or fixed or repaired or even purchased, they would count on Michael to get that work done,” said Hughes.

His family says he did it all for them.

“He knew that in about 30 days he’d be home and we’d all have Thanksgiving together,” said Hughes.

Tuesday morning, they said Counce left for work like he did any other day.

The 57-year-old Sherman man was killed by an alleged coworker while working near Houston at Magellan Dredging. (KXII)

“A total Republican at heart and believed that we have freedom and liberties here and that God gave us all that, that’s what our country is founded on,” said Hughes.

Unarmed, something his family says could have saved his life.

“The man that was taken into custody is a 29-year-old Colombian National. His name is Carlos Rojas. Carlos spent a lot of time in Port Lavaca, Texas,” said Chambers County Sheriff Brian Hawthorne.

29-year-old Carlos Rojas was arrested and is now in the Chambers County Jail for murder on a $2 million bond. (KXII)

“Because of the law or the legalese at work he had to leave his weapon that he always carried on him in his vehicle. And Michael was attacked with a machete,” said Hughes.

“A lot of defensive wounds. It’s obvious that the victim tried to defend himself but he could not overcome the power of the machete,” said Hawthorne.

“I woke up this morning and all I could think of is my brother fighting for his life with no means to do so. And I mourn for him. But I know that he’s in a better place,” said Hughes.

Rojas is now in the Chambers County Jail on a $2 million bond for murder. Counce’s family hopes to see justice to the fullest extent of the law.

