Texoma pediatrician says take your kids to festivals

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Festival season is right around the corner, and one Texoma doctor is advising parents to let their children enjoy the festivities.

Joseph Lipscomb has been a pediatrician with Texoma Physicians Group in Sherman for the last 17 years and said children should be allowed to enjoy what’s to come in Texoma.

Lipscomb said he wants to see the community come together to go against the disease and to not let it control us.

Lipscomb said masks are important but with events being outside and the covid numbers decreasing, masks don’t have to be worn.

“But we’ve been doing these preventative measures and trying to keep this pandemic down for quite a while but we’ve caused a lot of anxiety and stress with our kids and I think these fun events if we can keep them outside and keep them safe for our kids then it would be perfectly fine with me for them to do them with their kids,” Lipscomb said.

Lipscomb said if you’re sick or around elderly then to mask up to help protect others.

Lipscomb said if you have a question about your kids getting vaccinated to speak with your physician or their pediatrician to have a more one on one understanding.

