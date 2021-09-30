Winning lottery ticket sold at Sulphur Snak Shak Central

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - A two million dollar lottery ticket was sold at the Snak Shak Central at 12th and Broadway in Sulphur.

“Powerball came down and let us know,” Snak Shak cashier Judy Cranford said. “But we pulled it up and we know who it is. To my knowledge I don’t know if he even knows.”

Cranford said the store sells lots of lottery tickets.

“We sell scratch offs, we sell Powerball, we sell Megamillion, Lucky for Life, Lotto America,” Cranford said.

And she’s expecting the sale to bring more people to the shop.

“As soon as our signage goes up, sales are gonna go up right along with it,” Cranford said.

Tommy Quince says he plays the lotto fairly often and he always buys them at the Snak Shak.

“I’ve won some but they’ve been small amounts.” Quince said. “The people here are nice, the employees are nice. Good vibes.”

Quince said he isn’t jealous of the unknown winner.

“Everybody should be happy for that person because no matter what, how many times someone else wins, it starts over,” Quince said. “So you always have a chance to win if you continue to play.”

Wednesday’s winning ticket wasn’t even the jackpot, which is worth $620,000,000. The next Oklahoma Powerball drawing is on Saturday.

