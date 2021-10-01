Ardmore development authority conducting comprehensive housing study

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Ardmore Development authority’s vice president of economic development Andrea Anderson says Ardmore is growing quickly.

While Ardmore’s major employers are happy to have new people to hire the growth has brought an unexpected complication.

“We’re getting calls all the time from them and even some of our smaller employers saying hey our people can’t find a place to live,” Anderson said.

So the A.D.A. started a comprehensive housing study.

They brought in a group from Houston in early September to inspect the city.

“The next step of that process is to a survey of people who are working in Ardmore and living in Ardmore or just outside of Ardmore,” Anderson said.

The survey consists of 35 multiple choice questions and covers a variety of housing related concerns.

Anderson says that she hopes the survey will help the A.D.A. better understand how to handle that growth.

“We are not in the business of building houses or apartment complexes or anything like that,” Anderson said. “But what we’re hoping to get out of it is, again programming and policies that we need to implement as a community to help spur some of that growth.”

The deadline to complete they survey is October 13th.

According to Anderson the more people that take the survey, the better they will understand how to move forward.

“This is five minutes of your time and you can help us solve some of those issues that we know are issues and that you know are issues,” Anderson said. “So I think giving us five minutes and some answers to some very simple questions in the long run its going to pay off and be beneficial to everyone.”

You can find a find the survey here.

