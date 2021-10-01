A+ Athlete: Ashley McGuire, Paris

PARIS, Texas (KXII) -This week’s A+ Athlete is Ashley McGuire from Paris High School.

Ashley is number 14 in her class and has a 4.7 GPA. She is a member of National Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society, and has been involved is student council and Garden Club.

”I’ve kind of just always held myself up to a really high standard when it comes to grades and I’ve never really let myself fall short,” said Ashley McGuire, A+ Athlete.

”Ashley’s the kind of kid that whatever you ask her to do, she will do it. Not only that, she wants to ask extra questions about how to do it better because she wants to be the best that she can possibly be,” said Sandra Strom, Paris AP English teacher. “I know that my subject is probably not her favorite subject but you’d never know that from the effort that she puts in in my class.”

On the field, Ashley is a member of the Lady Cats soccer team and also plays club soccer for FC Dallas. She is on the Pairs power lifting team, and has also spent time on the volleyball court.

“She’s dependable, she’s reliable, she’s responsible, she’s going to give all her effort every single day. She’s going to be here every day,” said Matt Green, Paris power lifting coach. “You know she really doesn’t let things outside of what she needs to do effect her. She’s just the same kid everyday and not a kid you have to worry about.”

”Just knowing that in the end something great will come out of it and just knowing that keeping my head on straight will lead to success,” said McGuire. “I just want to get into a great college and pursue my dream job.”

