Concert fundraiser Saturday benefits Texoma Family Shelter

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Saturday night 3 Texas country music artists will take the stage at a Texoma park for a concert to benefit a local shelter.

Angela Sharp, Executive Director of Texoma Family Shelter, said Saturday will be a night for good food, boot-tappin’ tunes, and raising awareness.

“It’s a red dirt Texas country music concert and all of the proceeds benefit Texoma Family Shelter,” said Sharp.

Last year the Denison shelter struggled through the pandemic, and for the first time in 34 years had to consider closing their doors.

That’s when the 42 Bed Bash was born, a benefit to fund the 42 beds in the shelter.

“We had about 225 people here which I think was excellent because of COVID and all the extenuating circumstances,” said Sharp.

They raised about $19,000 and they hope to do more this year.

“Right now all of the proceeds benefit the shelter, our daily operations, the people that we currently serve. But we also have a hope of one day in the near future having a transitional housing unit,” said Sharp.

Jeff Schneider, event organizer, initially brought the idea to the shelter and is helping again this year.

“You know there are just so many different scenarios, so many different reasons that somebody could end up homeless. But they just need that hand-up, and this is our opportunity to do it,” said Schneider.

“We have single moms, we have single dads, we have families, we have elderly people, we have veterans,” said Sharp.

The concert at Loy Lake Park will feature Kody West, Giovannie & The Hired Guns, and Tanner Fenoglio. Tickets are $30 each and can be bought at the gate.

“When you come out and support us at this concert, you’re supporting the people that we have living there right now and people that will be there in the future,” said Sharp.

“Even if it’s just as simple as jumping online and just buying a ticket to support this event, you’re still supporting the shelter whether you can even make it or not. We just all need to do our part,” said Schneider.

The event will be held in the Mayor Arena at Loy Lake Park. Gates open at 6 and music starts at 7. Buy tickets and support the shelter here.

