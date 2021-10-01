Texoma Local
Deer hunting season increases business for local archery shop

By Kylee Dedmon
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Saturday, October 2, Deer hunting season returns, and for one local archery store, they are expecting big business coming off their best year ever, all thanks to the pandemic.

Grayson County is archery only when it comes deer hunting.

“We get bigger deer and people want to hunt bigger deer so it’s kinda nice for the hunters, the hunters that are bow hunters, serious bow hunters they love it,” Texas Game Warden for Grayson County, Shane Bailey said.

Bailey said hunters play a vital role controlling the deer population.

“A good source to pull up the rules is the outdoor annual …and it goes through seasons by county and you can actually look up the animals within that county and the time frame and everything that you can legally hunt,” Bailey said.

Hunting begins 30 minutes before sunrise and ends 30 minutes after sunset.

Owner of Big O’s Archery in Sherman, Orvie Cantrell, said he has noticed a difference in sales during the pandemic compared to previous years.

“Last year it was really busy, busiest year I had in 33 years of being in business so I guess people couldn’t travel they couldn’t do other things so they were doing stuff they could do at home and we were really busy last year and this year is very similar,” Cantrell said.

He said with deer hunting season right around the corner, his store has stayed busy.

“All week it’s been real busy for the last two weeks pretty much just constant,” Cantrell said.

In Grayson County you’re only allowed to harvest four deer, two does and two bucks. You are only allowed to harvest one 13 inch deer and all other deer have to be smaller.

“If you’re a hunter please let your loved ones know exactly where you’re hunting, we’ve had issues where people have had heart conditions or medical emergency and all they knew was that their loved one was in the woods,” Bailey said.

