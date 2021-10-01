Denison man arrested in road rage altercation on US-75 in Howe

HOWE, Texas (KXII) - A Denison man was arrested in Howe Wednesday morning after a minor wreck on the highway escalated into an armed confrontation.

Police said around 10 a.m. a pickup and passenger car collided in the northbound lanes of US-75 in Howe. The drivers exited and stopped in a parking lot.

Police said that’s when Jason Wimbish, 39, of Denison, got out of the car and charged the driver of the pickup brandishing a knife.

The driver of the pickup, a Weatherford man, told police he pointed a legally owned and carried pistol at Wimbish in self defense.

Wimbish was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and booked in the Grayson County Jail.

