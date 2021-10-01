Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Denison man arrested in road rage altercation on US-75 in Howe

Jason Morrie Wimbish,
Jason Morrie Wimbish,(Grayson County Jail)
By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 8:55 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOWE, Texas (KXII) - A Denison man was arrested in Howe Wednesday morning after a minor wreck on the highway escalated into an armed confrontation.

Police said around 10 a.m. a pickup and passenger car collided in the northbound lanes of US-75 in Howe. The drivers exited and stopped in a parking lot.

Police said that’s when Jason Wimbish, 39, of Denison, got out of the car and charged the driver of the pickup brandishing a knife.

The driver of the pickup, a Weatherford man, told police he pointed a legally owned and carried pistol at Wimbish in self defense.

Wimbish was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and booked in the Grayson County Jail.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Stone Middle School mother has filed a report with the FBI after she says her son was beat up...
North Lamar ISD student says he was beat up at football game ‘because I’m gay’
There's new body camera footage from the day Katie Palmer was hit with a truck
New DPS body camera footage from day Katie Palmer was hit
Michael Counce's family said he was a great brother, a loving father of 2 young adults. He was...
Sherman man killed in Houston machete murder Tuesday
Texoma pediatrician advising parents to let their children enjoy festivals
Texoma pediatrician says take your kids to festivals
Carter County assistant DA arrested for suspicion of DUI

Latest News

Deer hunting season has one Texoma archery shop booming in business
Archery deer season opens this weekend in Texas
The Ardmore development authority is asking people to take a survey to help them with a...
Ardmore development authority conducting comprehensive housing study
The race for city council is heating up, and one of the spots open is place 1.
Meet the candidates for Sherman City Council, Place 1
Michael Counce's family said he was a great brother, a loving father of 2 young adults. He was...
Sherman man killed in Houston machete murder Tuesday