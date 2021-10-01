Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Ohio State tallies over 2,800 instances of abuse by team doctor

The university has now tallied over 2,800 instances of alleged, decades-old sexual misconduct...
The university has now tallied over 2,800 instances of alleged, decades-old sexual misconduct by the late team doctor Richard Strauss.(Source: Canva, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State’s latest campus crime data shows the university has now tallied over 2,800 instances of alleged, decades-old sexual misconduct by the late team doctor Richard Strauss.

With new data released Friday, the school says over 170 total instances of rape and over 2,600 instances of fondling attributed to Strauss came to light between 2018 and 2020, mostly from an investigation and related lawsuits against OSU.

Hundreds of men allege Strauss abused them. The university has reached settlements with over 230 survivors.

A judge recently dismissed some of the biggest unsettled lawsuits. Those plaintiffs plan appeals. And still more cases are pending.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Stone Middle School mother has filed a report with the FBI after she says her son was beat up...
North Lamar ISD student says he was beat up at football game ‘because I’m gay’
Michael Counce's family said he was a great brother, a loving father of 2 young adults. He was...
Sherman man killed in Houston machete murder Tuesday
There's new body camera footage from the day Katie Palmer was hit with a truck
New DPS body camera footage from day Katie Palmer was hit
Carter County assistant DA arrested for suspicion of DUI
Texoma pediatrician advising parents to let their children enjoy festivals
Texoma pediatrician says take your kids to festivals

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2021, file photo, nursing coordinator Beth Springer looks into a...
COVID cases are falling, but US on brink of 700,000 dead
This undated image provided by Merck & Co. shows their new antiviral medication. Pharmaceutical...
Merck says COVID-19 pill cuts risk of death, hospitalization
A CDC forecast predicts COVID-19 hospitalizations will decline for the third week in a row, but...
COVID: Cautious optimism as hospitalizations decline
A 10-year-old Virginia child dies from COVID-19 complications.
10-year-old dies after 5-day battle with COVID