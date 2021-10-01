Paris man arrested after an armed robbery

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - Paris police arrested a man in connection to an armed robbery on Wednesday.

According to police, Davarious Demone Brown, 26, had a warrant for his arrest for pointing a gun at a man and demanding his keys before stealing a rifle from the victim’s vehicle.

Officers say Brown was in possession of a handgun, marijuana and other drugs which he did not have a prescription for.

Brown faces charges for possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of marijuana and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance.

