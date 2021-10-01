Preparations for the 34th Denison Fall Festival underway

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The Denison Fall Festival kicks off Saturday, and after missing a year due to the pandemic many locals say they’re more excited than ever.

“It started out as a way to get people downtown, and since then it has just grown,” said Denison Chamber of Commerce president Diana Theall.

For 34 years the city of Denison has thrown a festival in October, drawing people from all across Texoma downtown.

Theall says a lot has changed to the city in the past few decades, including a variety of new businesses.

“There were several, but now there’s more than there ever had been. We’ve got so many restaurants to eat at, part of the goal is to get people into our restaurants and our boutiques,” Theall said.

“We’re excited as a downtown business, we’re going to be seeing people who wouldn’t normally be in Denison,” said Denison small business owner Stetson Sullivan.

This years festival will be spread out between the 200 and 800 blocks of main street with each booth set 8 - 10 feet apart from each other.

“There’s plenty of things to do, plenty of room to spread out,” said Theall.

“This is a great opportunity to be in an open-air setting, but still get that interaction, be around people (and) get your shopping in,” said Sullivan.

For Salty Lime Boutique owners Stetson and Marcie Sullivan, they’re just excited to be a part of something so special to the community and plan on welcoming anyone and everyone into their boutique.

“If you want to wear a mask come on down and wear a mask, and feel confident in it! Don’t worry about what others are thinking,” said Marcie Sullivan. “If you don’t want to wear a mask, come on in! Either way, I think this is a time that we can all come together and enjoy it.”

“This has grown to mean so much, because so many people come here now they’re like wow this is Denison?” Theall said. “They don’t know what it is until they come here!”

The festival starts at 7am Saturday morning, and ends at 4pm.

The Denison Fall Festival kicks off Saturday, and after missing a year due to the pandemic many locals say they’re more excited than ever. (Denison Chamber of Commerce)

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.