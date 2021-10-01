Texoma Local
Rain Chances a Bit Lower Friday, Ramp Up Again Saturday

Sunday looks dry and nice!
KXII Weather Authority
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
A well-defined outflow boundary helped to produce widespread showers and thunderstorms Thursday with rainfall totals of one to two inches in areas that got soaked. However, some areas like Paris and Coalgate received very little rain.

Friday’s weather will be in a transition phase as surface winds return to the southeast and daytime heating helps to spark some showers or storms. I’ve adjusted the Friday rain chances to 40%, that’s still enough to threaten Friday night ball games but it looks like some games may escape the wetness.

A cold front approaches Saturday morning and this boosts rain chances once again, precipitation should taper off by Saturday afternoon and it looks very likely to be nice on Sunday.

Cool high pressure will dominate next week’s weather with dry and seasonable conditions (cool nights, warm days) Sunday through Friday.

Here’s the seven day:

Friday: 40% Thunderstorms

Saturday:  90% Thunderstorms morning, tapering off afternoon

Sunday: Mostly sunny

Monday: Sunny

Tuesday: Sunny

Wednesday: Sunny

Thursday: Sunny

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

