Saturday: Last Shot of Rain for A While

A clearly defined low aloft (500mb) is located over New Mexico, it will track slowly ENE across the central Plains this weekend. Another round of showers and storms can be expected for Saturday as the low passes. Once the upper level system is east of I-35, northwesterly flow will push a cold front into Texoma sometime Saturday evening, ending the chance for rain.

Surface high pressure builds in for next week, and I expect little chance of rain from Sunday through next weekend. Lows will be seasonably cool in the 50s, with highs a bit above the average but quite comfortable thanks to dry air. Normal highs this time of year are in the upper 70s, we’ll run into the “almost hot” upper 80s Monday, and then cool to afternoon highs in the mid-80s as the week wears on.

The super-long range forecast shows no significant chance for rain for about 10 days once the Saturday rain ends, so that will be a good time to fix a leaky roof, pour some concrete, or have a garage sale!

Here’s the seven day:

Saturday: 60% Rain morning, 40% afternoon, a few thunderstorms possible

Sunday: Mostly sunny

Monday: Sunny

Tuesday: Sunny

Wednesday: Sunny

Thursday: Sunny

Friday: Sunny

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV