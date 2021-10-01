Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Saturday: Last Shot of Rain for A While

Cold front brings dry air for all of next week
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A clearly defined low aloft (500mb) is located over New Mexico, it will track slowly ENE across the central Plains this weekend. Another round of showers and storms can be expected for Saturday as the low passes. Once the upper level system is east of I-35, northwesterly flow will push a cold front into Texoma sometime Saturday evening, ending the chance for rain.

Surface high pressure builds in for next week, and I expect little chance of rain from Sunday through next weekend. Lows will be seasonably cool in the 50s, with highs a bit above the average but quite comfortable thanks to dry air. Normal highs this time of year are in the upper 70s, we’ll run into the “almost hot” upper 80s Monday, and then cool to afternoon highs in the mid-80s as the week wears on.

The super-long range forecast shows no significant chance for rain for about 10 days once the Saturday rain ends, so that will be a good time to fix a leaky roof, pour some concrete, or have a garage sale!

Here’s the seven day:

Saturday:  60% Rain morning, 40% afternoon, a few thunderstorms possible

Sunday: Mostly sunny

Monday: Sunny

Tuesday: Sunny

Wednesday: Sunny

Thursday: Sunny

Friday: Sunny

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Most Read

A Stone Middle School mother has filed a report with the FBI after she says her son was beat up...
North Lamar ISD student says he was beat up at football game ‘because I’m gay’
Michael Counce's family said he was a great brother, a loving father of 2 young adults. He was...
Sherman man killed in Houston machete murder Tuesday
There's new body camera footage from the day Katie Palmer was hit with a truck
New DPS body camera footage from day Katie Palmer was hit
Carter County assistant DA arrested for suspicion of DUI
Texoma pediatrician advising parents to let their children enjoy festivals
Texoma pediatrician says take your kids to festivals

Latest News

This screen grab is from video that Carthage, Texas, resident Juliah Bandy says her Ring...
North Texans report fireball, loud noise from sky
A Gunter home was damaged when it was struck by lightning Tuesday afternoon.
Lightning strikes Gunter home
Baseball sized hail in Telephone, TX from Monday night's storms.
Monday storms pelt Texoma with hail
Storm damage near Pauls Valley, OK
Tornado reportedly touches down near Pauls Valley