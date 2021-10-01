Texoma Local
Sherman dog park to sell engraved bricks to pet owners

By Rebecca Baez
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman Parks and Recreation is offering pet owners a chance to memorialize their furry little ones by selling engraved bricks.

They plan to fill the walkway into the dog park with them and owners can choose anything from a name to a quote or symbol.

The cost starts at 50 dollars and all proceeds will go towards improving the park.

Those interested can fill out the brick flyer form on their website.

