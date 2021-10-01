Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Texas man who refused mask arrested for restaurant stabbing

The stabbing happened in March at a Jack in the Box restaurant in League City, just southeast...
The stabbing happened in March at a Jack in the Box restaurant in League City, just southeast of Houston, and authorities had issued an arrest warrant for James Schulz Jr. shortly after the stabbing occurred.(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (AP) — Police in Texas have arrested a man who was accused of stabbing a restaurant manager with a pocketknife after being told he needed to wear a mask to protect against the spread of the coronavirus.

The stabbing happened in March at a Jack in the Box restaurant in League City, just southeast of Houston, and authorities had issued an arrest warrant for James Schulz Jr. shortly after the stabbing occurred.

Schulz was arrested Wednesday on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and disorderly conduct.

Jail records do not list an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

The manager had three stab wounds and was treated and released from a hospital.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Stone Middle School mother has filed a report with the FBI after she says her son was beat up...
North Lamar ISD student says he was beat up at football game ‘because I’m gay’
There's new body camera footage from the day Katie Palmer was hit with a truck
New DPS body camera footage from day Katie Palmer was hit
Michael Counce's family said he was a great brother, a loving father of 2 young adults. He was...
Sherman man killed in Houston machete murder Tuesday
Texoma pediatrician advising parents to let their children enjoy festivals
Texoma pediatrician says take your kids to festivals
Carter County assistant DA arrested for suspicion of DUI

Latest News

FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2018, file photo, Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh stands before a...
Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh positive for COVID-19, reports say
Police said two teen brothers tried to kill their mother and younger brother.
Two teens tried to kill mother and younger brother, police say
This undated image provided by Merck & Co. shows their new antiviral medication. Pharmaceutical...
Merck says experimental pill cuts worst effects of COVID-19
It’s unclear why Abraha was at the house, but there is evidence that he went inside and...
Possible intruder mauled to death by homeowner’s dogs