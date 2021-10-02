Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Bishop Kelley 55, Durant 7

By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 12:12 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Bishop Kelley-Durant Highlights

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Stone Middle School mother has filed a report with the FBI after she says her son was beat up...
North Lamar ISD student says he was beat up at football game ‘because I’m gay’
Michael Counce's family said he was a great brother, a loving father of 2 young adults. He was...
Sherman man killed in Houston machete murder Tuesday
There's new body camera footage from the day Katie Palmer was hit with a truck
New DPS body camera footage from day Katie Palmer was hit
Carter County assistant DA arrested for suspicion of DUI
Texoma pediatrician advising parents to let their children enjoy festivals
Texoma pediatrician says take your kids to festivals

Latest News

Madill-Sulphur Highlights
Sulphur 42, Madill 27
Rains-Pottsboro Highlights
Pottsboro 45, Rains 0
Altus-Ardmore Highlights
Ardmore 61, Altus 0
Memorial-Denison Highlights
Denison 43, Memorial 24
Paris-Anna Highlights
Anna 18, Paris 7