Denison Chamber of Commerce hosts 34th Denison Fall Festival

The Denison Fall Festival kicks off Saturday, and after missing a year due to the pandemic many...
The Denison Fall Festival kicks off Saturday, and after missing a year due to the pandemic many locals say they're more excited than ever.
By Kylee Dedmon
Updated: 1 hour ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Saturday marked the 34th annual Denison Fall Festival.

“It’s a good event for families and all the fun vendors, the food, the churches get together and do the funnel cake that’s fundraising, it’s such a wonderful day to be outdoors,” Renea Taylor said.

Taylor has been coming to the Denison Fall Festival every year. She said supporting her local community is the reason she attends.

“We feel so overjoyed we love being out, especially last year we didn’t get to do this so this year it’s very important we get to get out and be together and spend such a beautiful day together,” Taylor said.

For others, it was their first time experiencing all that downtown has to offer.

“There’s a lot of vendors, lots of things to look at, seems pretty fun,” Tanner Teel said.

After skipping a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, organizers wanted to do something special this year.

This is the most amount of vendors the festival has seen, and the Thomas family said they are glad to have been a part of it .

“This is kinda like a family affair every year, we’ve been in the festival for the past three years, the covid year kinda broke our hearts cause we like seeing the community and being out and speaking to people but the festival is definitely an annual thing for our family,” Thomas said.

Bounce houses, demonstrations, food, and shopping are just some of what many got to experience Saturday in downtown Denison.

But organizers hope those who stopped by for the festival will visit downtown again.

“We love to be outdoors and see all the vendors and people it’s such a nice day you can bring your dogs out you can hang out with your mother-in-law and spend a special day with her too,” Taylor said.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

