Oklahoma School for the Deaf unveils new logo

SULPHUR, Okla. (KXII) - The mascot that represents the Oklahoma School for the Deaf has been the Indians for years, but a recent vote saw that mascot changed to the Bison.

The school chose to change the mascot after school administrators and alumni decided that they were no longer comfortable with the current mascot.

OSD superintendent Chris Dvorak said that the caricature nature of the schools previous logos were no longer appropriate. He believes that his unique student body and alumni group can relate to the people they were using as a mascot.

“The school for the deaf is in a really unique position to be able to empathize with those who have been oppressed and those who have been forgotten about or looked over or not respected,” Dvorak said.

A specially selected group consisting of teachers, administrators, coaches, alumni and students came up with several options before narrowing it down to three and putting it to a vote.

The Bison was selected after winning two-thirds of the vote and became the schools official mascot in July.

Dvorak says that not all alumni were pleased with the decision to change the mascot, but the students were excited to be a part of the change.

“Kids are a lot better with change,” Dvorak said. “I think this generation is a lot more empathetic and accepting and understanding of each others perspectives and understandings and backgrounds. I think they have the easiest time with the change.”

After the change was made the school needed a logo to match.

The same group of OSD representatives gathered a collection of potential logos.

There were several great options but one stood out among the rest, and it was created by someone already at the school.

They went with a design by student life support member Nathan Fylstra, a deaf artist, whose work can be found all around the campus.

“I’ve been here for a while and a lot of people have recognized my talents through the years and they’ve asked me to do things and I’ve been doing things for quite a while,” Fylstra said. “But that was not my plan that I step forward and do it.”

Fylstra took inspiration from other bison logos but wanted to make something completely original that will be a part of the students heritage going forward.

“I think this is going to be one of the best memories of my life,” Fylstra said. “The heritage of this artwork staying here on campus for OSD.”

As for the old logo, Dvorak felt it was important for it to remain a part of the schools history.

“We really have worked with our alumni to show that they understand that we’re not demonizing the past,” Dvorak said. “In fact we’re going to make a place for it in our museum, the Betty S. Fine museum here on the campus so the past will be honored.”

Dvorak says that the new logo will be implemented slowly as the old logos and symbols are phased out.

