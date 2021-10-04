Community pep rally at TMC for man fighting COVID-19

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Inside Texoma Medical Center is Wilson Price, a Sherman man fighting for his life against COVID-19 and pneumonia.

His family said he is on a BiPap ventilator and has been in the hospital for five days.

Right now, the only person visiting him is his daughter.

His wife also has COVID.

“Wilson’s just one of those guys that you can call on anytime, and he’s gonna drop what he has to do to come to help you,” said Chad Athey, Price’s best friend.

But outside TMC, a group of his friends, family, and neighbors gathered to lift his spirits.

Chad Athey organized the pep rally for him Sunday evening.

“I kinda put myself in his situation, and I wouldn’t want to be laid up in there and with the thought that nobody is coming up there or seeing me or wondering where my support is,” said Athey.

People from across Texoma stopped by to paint signs, pray, and say hi to him over Facebook live.

“We’re pulling for ya...we love ya,” said one family over Facebook live.

“He’s just got a tough battle ahead of him, and I think that all the encouragement we can give him and all the support we can give him goes a long way,” said Athey.

Athey said the support for Price and his family has continued to flow in.

He added the more encouragement they can provide, the better.

“My phone has rang constantly since I posted yesterday,” said Athey. “People showing up, and I see more people driving in right now as we’re speaking. It’s just been overwhelming to me. He deserves it.”

