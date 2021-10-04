Texoma Local
Deadly crash in Pontotoc County kills one person

By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 12:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ADA, Oklahoma (KXII) - One man is dead after a crash in Pontotoc County Saturday evening.

Troopers say it happened at 8 p.m. on County Road 1560 in Ada. They say a man was headed west in his Chevy Tahoe when he drifted off the road, hit a fence and then a tree.

The man was was pinned inside the car for an hour until firefighters were able to get him out. He was dead at the scene.

Troopers are still investigating the cause of the crash.

