Durant Crisis Control Center holds vigil for domestic violence victims

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. It’s a time to educate about signs and resources, and a time to remember those who lost their life at the hands of their abuser. The Durant Crisis Control Center is joined with advocates of all ages with one goal in mind: hope.

“Every 9 seconds a woman in the US is being beaten,” said Eileen Meadows, Executive Director for Durant’s Crisis Control Center.

“Don’t feel like it’s just happening to you. It happens to people in all walks of life. People with masters degrees, people that are stay-at-home moms,” said Meadows.

They serve Bryan, Atoka, Marshall and Johnston counties.

“We’ve been here for 33 years and there’s a lot of people that still don’t know we’re here,” said Meadows.

While the need is always great, it’s grown since the pandemic.

“It doesn’t cause domestic violence but it has certainly played a part in it,” said Meadows.

The center works with groups around the area, bringing attention to red flags to look for in our own relationships, and to look out for our loved ones.

“We all experience domestic violence whether it’s direct or indirect. We may not even know that we’ve experienced domestic violence,” said Meadows.

At Monday night’s vigil, students from SOSU will have marched to market square in solidarity with victims, who they call silent witnesses.

“Those silent witnesses are a reminder of the victims that have lost their lives to domestic violence,” said Meadows.

They will raise money here and at future events throughout the month of October.

“We have people come here with nothing but the clothes on their backs and they don’t know where to start,” said Meadows.

And share the lifesaving resources they provide.

“We can advocate with them, help them make a safety plan to get out if they don’t know how to get out. We are here and we are available 24 hours a day,” said Meadows.

Meadows said this month is imperative not only for starting the conversation about domestic violence, but also to fundraise for shelters in your local area, to give domestic violence escapees the care they need in what could be the most dangerous time of their life.

You can find ways to donate to several local shelters below.

The Durant Crisis Control Center’s annual Hallo-Wine event is planned for October 23rd at Blue River Valley Winery in Caddo. You can donate from their Facebook page here.

The Grayson Crisis Center is hosting their Power of Purple fundraising event on October 14th at BAY at the Lake in Pottsboro. You can donate to the shelter on their website here.

You can donate to Family Shelter of Southern Oklahoma by visiting their website here.

