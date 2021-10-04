Grill masters go head to head at 8th annual BBQ showdown in Ardmore, OK

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - A total of 42 teams gathered over the weekend at Regional park in Ardmore, Oklahoma with one mission in mind; to leave with the title of best barbeque.

The barbecue showdown began in Ardmore back in 2013 with only five teams competing.

Eight years later, the event has gained so much traction that there are now out of state teams coming to compete.

“The teams have come in from all over. A lot of them are coming from the coast. Basically we’ve got teams from Lousianna, Texas, Oklahoma, we’ve got Kansas. Everywhere,” said community relations advisor, Sara Donaho Jones.

As the event continues to grow every year in the number of teams participating, so does the amount of money that is raised for united way.

The first year the showdown raised around five thousand dollars and grew to over 180 thousand dollars in 2019.

But this year is the biggest its ever been, raising over 200 thousand dollars.

“With these funds being able to go right back into our communities where the need is we’re able to really show that community partnership and support the needs where they are,” said Jones.

