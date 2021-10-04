Man arrested for leading police on chase through Durant

DURANT, Oklahoma (KXII) - A man is in jail after leading police on a chase through Bryan County Saturday night.

Durant police say they attempted to pull over Dustin Simmons near West University Boulevard and 12th Ave. but Simmons did not stop.

Officers say Simmons took off, and police followed close behind as he drove throughout the area.

Simmons finally stopped at a dead end in Silo, and gave in to police. He was arrested along with multiple warrants.

