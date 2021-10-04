Texoma Local
Man arrested for leading police on chase through Durant

By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 11:42 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
DURANT, Oklahoma (KXII) - A man is in jail after leading police on a chase through Bryan County Saturday night.

Durant police say they attempted to pull over Dustin Simmons near West University Boulevard and 12th Ave. but Simmons did not stop.

Officers say Simmons took off, and police followed close behind as he drove throughout the area.

Simmons finally stopped at a dead end in Silo, and gave in to police. He was arrested along with multiple warrants.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

