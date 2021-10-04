Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

One teenager dead in Ardmore shooting

By Lauren Rangel
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Over the weekend, a shooting in Ardmore left one person dead and another wounded.

Saturday night around 11:30 near M.L. King and North street, the FBI said a shooting broke out.

Two people were shot inside a vehicle, and they said one was a teenager, who they believe was probably around 14 or 15 years old, died from their wounds.

There is no update on the other person’s condition.

The FBI has not released names yet.

While at the scene today, a neighbor told KXII they heard a group of people outside their apartment when the gunshots went off.

They then hid in the bathroom.

Another neighbor said the person who died was a student at Ardmore high school.

Both neighbors didn’t want to go on camera.

The FBI is picking up the case because one of the people involved is Native American.

They will continue to investigate the situation.

KXII will keep you updated as more information comes out.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Community pep rally at TMC for man fighting COVID-19
Community pep rally at TMC for man fighting COVID-19
Two dead after single-vehicle crash in Bryan County
Two dead after single-vehicle crash in Bryan County
One man is dead after a crash in Pontotoc County Saturday evening.
Deadly crash in Pontotoc County kills one person
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage
Michael Counce's family said he was a great brother, a loving father of 2 young adults. He was...
Sherman man killed in Houston machete murder Tuesday

Latest News

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, a time to start the conversation about unhealthy...
Durant Crisis Control Center holds vigil for domestic violence victims
Whitesboro man turns himself in for animal cruelty.
Whitesboro man arrested for animal cruelty
A total of 42 teams gathered over the weekend at Regional park in Ardmore, Oklahoma with one...
Grill masters go head to head at 8th annual BBQ showdown in Ardmore
Two dead after single-vehicle crash in Bryan County
Two dead after single-vehicle crash in Bryan County