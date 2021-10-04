One teenager dead in Ardmore shooting

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Over the weekend, a shooting in Ardmore left one person dead and another wounded.

Saturday night around 11:30 near M.L. King and North street, the FBI said a shooting broke out.

Two people were shot inside a vehicle, and they said one was a teenager, who they believe was probably around 14 or 15 years old, died from their wounds.

There is no update on the other person’s condition.

The FBI has not released names yet.

While at the scene today, a neighbor told KXII they heard a group of people outside their apartment when the gunshots went off.

They then hid in the bathroom.

Another neighbor said the person who died was a student at Ardmore high school.

Both neighbors didn’t want to go on camera.

The FBI is picking up the case because one of the people involved is Native American.

They will continue to investigate the situation.

KXII will keep you updated as more information comes out.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.