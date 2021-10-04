Texoma Local
Sunny Warm Days, Clear Cool Nights

Some fine early fall weather, but a very dry pattern
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Surface high pressure will dominate Texoma skies all week with a very stable weather pattern in place. This means no precipitation, and probably not much cloud cover through the week.

A dry air mass will remain, allowing for pleasantly cool nights in the 50s, but warmer than normal October temperatures in the afternoon. Winds will remain out of the north or northeast through Wednesday, turning southerly and picking up for the weekend.

Some computer projections put us into the low 90s by Friday or Saturday; that’s about 15 degrees above normal. Winds are expected to become rather gusty from Friday onward to the middle of next week, boosting the fire danger in this warm and parched pattern.

Here’s the seven day:

Monday: Sunny

Tuesday: Sunny

Wednesday: Sunny

Thursday: Sunny and breezy

Friday: Sunny and breezy

Saturday: Sunny and breezy

Sunday: Mostly sunny, breezy

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

