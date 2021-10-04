Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Two dead after single-vehicle crash in Bryan County

Two dead after single-vehicle crash in Bryan County
Two dead after single-vehicle crash in Bryan County
By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 11:56 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CADDO, Oklahoma (KXII) - Two people are dead after a single-vehicle crash in Bryan County Saturday morning.

Troopers say it happened just before noon on State HWY 22 and Cat City road in Caddo.

They say a Chrysler 300 was headed west when for an unknown reason, departed the roadway and hit a tree, the car flew across a creek, hitting an embankment on the other side.

Both the driver and passenger were flown from the vehicle and died at the scene.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texoma HS Football Scores
Texoma High School Football Scores
Michael Counce's family said he was a great brother, a loving father of 2 young adults. He was...
Sherman man killed in Houston machete murder Tuesday
The Denison Fall Festival kicks off Saturday, and after missing a year due to the pandemic many...
Preparations for the 34th Denison Fall Festival underway
Jason Morrie Wimbish,
Denison man arrested in road rage altercation on US-75 in Howe
Paris police arrested a man in connection to an armed robbery on Wednesday.
Paris man arrested after an armed robbery

Latest News

Man arrested for leading police on chase through Durant
Man arrested for leading police on chase through Durant
Community pep rally at TMC for man fighting COVID-19
Community pep rally at TMC for man fighting COVID-19
The Oklahoma School for the Deaf unveiled their new logo to match their new mascot, the Bison,...
Oklahoma School for the Deaf unveils new logo
The Denison Fall Festival kicks off Saturday, and after missing a year due to the pandemic many...
Denison Chamber of Commerce hosts 34th Denison Fall Festival