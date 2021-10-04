Two dead after single-vehicle crash in Bryan County

CADDO, Oklahoma (KXII) - Two people are dead after a single-vehicle crash in Bryan County Saturday morning.

Troopers say it happened just before noon on State HWY 22 and Cat City road in Caddo.

They say a Chrysler 300 was headed west when for an unknown reason, departed the roadway and hit a tree, the car flew across a creek, hitting an embankment on the other side.

Both the driver and passenger were flown from the vehicle and died at the scene.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

