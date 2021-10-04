Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Two dead, one wounded in Bennington shooting

By Rebecca Baez
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENNINGTON, Okla. (KXII) - Two people are dead and another is wounded after a triple shooting in Bryan County over the weekend.

An FBI spokesperson said it happened at a home in Bennington Sunday.

Two people were killed and another was wounded but is expected to survive.

No names nor the exact location of the shooting have been released.

According to the bureau, no one is in custody at this time but there is no threat to the public.

The FBI is working the case because the incident involved tribal members.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Community pep rally at TMC for man fighting COVID-19
Community pep rally at TMC for man fighting COVID-19
Two dead after single-vehicle crash in Bryan County
Two dead after single-vehicle crash in Bryan County
One man is dead after a crash in Pontotoc County Saturday evening.
Deadly crash in Pontotoc County kills one person
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram suffer worldwide outage
Michael Counce's family said he was a great brother, a loving father of 2 young adults. He was...
Sherman man killed in Houston machete murder Tuesday

Latest News

Two dead after single-vehicle crash in Bryan County
Two dead after single-vehicle crash in Bryan County
One man is dead after a crash in Pontotoc County Saturday evening.
Deadly crash in Pontotoc County kills one person
FILE
Two critical in Ada crash
A total of 42 teams gathered over the weekend at Regional park in Ardmore, Oklahoma with one...
Grill masters go head to head at 8th annual BBQ showdown in Ardmore