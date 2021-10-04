Two dead, one wounded in Bennington shooting

BENNINGTON, Okla. (KXII) - Two people are dead and another is wounded after a triple shooting in Bryan County over the weekend.

An FBI spokesperson said it happened at a home in Bennington Sunday.

Two people were killed and another was wounded but is expected to survive.

No names nor the exact location of the shooting have been released.

According to the bureau, no one is in custody at this time but there is no threat to the public.

The FBI is working the case because the incident involved tribal members.

