Two critical in Ada crash

ADA, Okla. (KXII) - A man and woman are in critical condition after a collision in Ada, Oklahoma, on Saturday afternoon.

According to troopers, the driver, Trent A. Graves, 29, failed to stop at stop sign at the intersection of of County Road 3370 and County Road 1520.

The vehicle became airborne through the intersection, departed the roadway to left, crashing into a fence and a tree.

The passenger, Jade B. Tyler, 28, was pinned for approximately 20 minutes until Stratford Fire Department were able to free her using the hurst tool.

Both Graves and Tyler were air lifted to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, OK., with internal and external trunk injuries.

The cause is still under investigation.

