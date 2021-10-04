Warming Trend Means 90s by The Weekend

Northerly winds of 15 to 25 mph introduced a very dry air mass to Texoma today, this made for a warm but comfortable Monday, and it will allow for a rather chilly night. Expect little change for Tuesday temperature or sunshine-wise, but winds will be about half of what they were on Monday.

Surface winds swing around to the south, and upper level high pressure establishes itself by late week while surface air remains dry. This is a classic October scenario for unseasonably hot conditions. Highs get into the 90s both Friday and Saturday along with fairly brisk southerly winds.

The high aloft gives way to an advancing upper level trough by Sunday, and as Gulf flow returns, these factors should give us some chance of rain early next week.

Here’s the seven day: Tuesday: Sunny

Wednesday: Sunny

Thursday: Sunny, breezy

Friday: Mostly sunny, windy

Saturday: Mostly sunny, windy

Sunday: 20% Showers late, windy

Monday: 30% Showers or storms

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV