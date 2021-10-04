Texoma Local
Whitesboro man arrested for animal cruelty

By Rebecca Baez
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WHITESBORO, Texas (KXII) - A man was arrested after turning himself in for animal cruelty on Monday.

Jack Steed, 58, of Whitesboro, Texas, had a warrant for his arrest after he was accused of shooting dogs back in April 2018.

According to Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, they received complaints of someone shooting dogs in the Chapel Court area of Whitesboro and witnesses named Steed as the suspect.

SPCA investigators took over the case and the sheriff’s office helped them file the case with Grayson County District Attorney’s Office in August of 2020.

His arrest warrant was issued in April of 2021 and on October 4th, 2021 Steed turned himself in to police.

He was released from Grayson County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

