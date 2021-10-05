Hot Winds by Friday, Chance of Rain Late Sunday

Expect another clear and cool night with nearly calm winds, and Wednesday will be quite similar to Tuesday with sunshine, comfortably dry air, and fairly light winds.

Changes kick in Thursday with winds shifting to the south and picking up, they will become quite strong Friday and Saturday in the 20 to 30 mph range. Fire danger will be fairly high in the hot dry air mass.

The steering winds forecast continues to show that we’re pinning our rain hopes during this 7-Day cycle on a trough moving by Sunday evening into Monday morning. Surface moisture return still looks marginal, but if the upper level system tracks far enough south we could get a quick shot of rain.

Once again the models to not agree, the Euro is wetter than the GFS, but they are not as far apart as yesterday in their projections. The GFS, is the drier version of the event, in this case the model puts most of the rain to the east of Highway 75 where the moisture may be a little deeper. The important concept right now is that both models produce rain in the same time frame, late Sunday into early Monday.

Here’s the seven day: Wednesday: Sunny

Thursday: Sunny, breezy

Friday: Sunny, windy, hot

Saturday: Sunny, windy, hot

Sunday: 20% Showers late, windy

Sunday night: 40% Showers/storms

Monday: 30% Showers or storms early, sunny afternoon

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, windy

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV