Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Hot Winds by Friday, Chance of Rain Late Sunday

Near-record heat expected Saturday with highs in the mid-90s
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Expect another clear and cool night with nearly calm winds, and Wednesday will be quite similar to Tuesday with sunshine, comfortably dry air, and fairly light winds.

Changes kick in Thursday with winds shifting to the south and picking up, they will become quite strong Friday and Saturday in the 20 to 30 mph range. Fire danger will be fairly high in the hot dry air mass.

The steering winds forecast continues to show that we’re pinning our rain hopes during this 7-Day cycle on a trough moving by Sunday evening into Monday morning. Surface moisture return still looks marginal, but if the upper level system tracks far enough south we could get a quick shot of rain.

Once again the models to not agree, the Euro is wetter than the GFS, but they are not as far apart as yesterday in their projections. The GFS, is the drier version of the event, in this case the model puts most of the rain to the east of Highway 75 where the moisture may be a little deeper. The important concept right now is that both models produce rain in the same time frame, late Sunday into early Monday.

Here’s the seven day: Wednesday: Sunny

Thursday: Sunny, breezy

Friday: Sunny, windy, hot

Saturday:  Sunny, windy, hot

Sunday: 20% Showers late, windy

Sunday night: 40% Showers/storms

Monday: 30% Showers or storms early, sunny afternoon

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, windy

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Most Read

Two dead, one wounded in Bennington shooting
Over the weekend, a shooting in Ardmore left one person dead and another wounded.
One teenager dead in Ardmore shooting
Whitesboro man turns himself in for animal cruelty.
Whitesboro man arrested for animal cruelty
Two dead after single-vehicle crash in Bryan County
Two dead after single-vehicle crash in Bryan County
Community pep rally at TMC for man fighting COVID-19
Community pep rally at TMC for man fighting COVID-19

Latest News

This screen grab is from video that Carthage, Texas, resident Juliah Bandy says her Ring...
North Texans report fireball, loud noise from sky
A Gunter home was damaged when it was struck by lightning Tuesday afternoon.
Lightning strikes Gunter home
Baseball sized hail in Telephone, TX from Monday night's storms.
Monday storms pelt Texoma with hail
Storm damage near Pauls Valley, OK
Tornado reportedly touches down near Pauls Valley