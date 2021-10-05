Man arrested in connection to Soper ambulance theft, man’s death

SOPER, Okla. (KXII) - A man accused of stealing an ambulance from the Choctaw County Ambulance Authority that was called for another man experiencing chest pains that lead to his death in March has been found.

An arrest warrant was issued for Reid Jordan back in September.

A tipster told Choctaw Tribal Police Monday they saw Jordan entering a home in Boswell. Police say they surrounded the house and found the back doorknob damaged and window broken in.

Once they got a warrant, they entered the home, called Jordan’s name and arrested him in the living room to end a nearly seven month investigation.

“We’d been receiving tips throughout this whole investigation since they issued the warrant on the whereabouts of where he was,” said Choctaw County Ambulance Authority Director Randy Springfield. “He’s been jumping back and forth between Push. County and the Soper-Boswell area.”

Jordan is accused of stealing an ambulance that was parked outside of a home on Paris and Main in Soper moments before Delbert Hedrick was wheeled out on a stretcher with chest pains.

With a mask covering his face the man believed to be Jordan drove the ambulance down dirt roads before abandoning it in a field three miles southeast of Soper.

With the ambulance gone, Hedrick’s wife tried to drive him to the Paris Regional Medical Center.

EMS met them on a Paris Highway and drove him to the hospital where Hedrick died on arrival.

“You go from shock, to who steals an ambulance, to anger because of what happened,” said Dalton Mahoney, an EMT with the ambulance authority. “Your job in this county is to protect our citizens and get them where they need to go and when you can’t do that it really hurts.”

Jordan faces charges of second degree murder, second degree burglary and malicious injury to property and is currently in the Choctaw County Jail on $100 thousand bond.

Springfield said members of the ambulance authority will be in court every day during Jordan’s trial and Springfield plans to ask Jordan if stealing the ambulance that lead to a man’s death was “worth it.”

“Just look at all the pain that he’s caused to not only our EMT’s but the family,” Springfield said.

